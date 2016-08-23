UPDATE 1-UBS's Zeltner warns rivals of pitfalls in Asian growth push

(Recasts with Zeltner comments on Asia)
By Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH Aug 23 The head of the world's biggest
wealth manager on Tuesday warned rivals turning to Asia for
growth that achieving profitability in the region will prove
challenging.
Many banks have looked to build up businesses in the Asia
Pacific region to compensate for the sluggish pace of private
wealth growth in western Europe and North America in recent
years.
But Juerg Zeltner, who runs UBS's wealth management
business outside of the Americas, said that making money in the
region can be tough.
"We've been in Asia for 50 years," Zeltner said at a
conference organised by the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper.
"I would still not call Asia a home market. We are huge in
Asia ... We are growing incredibly strongly and yet it is
difficult to grow profitably for a long time in these
countries."
Switzerland's UBS is also the biggest private bank in Asia
Pacific, according to a league table from Asian Private Banker,
with $274 billion in assets under management.
That puts it ahead of the likes of Citi, HSBC
and Credit Suisse, though the latter has made expansion
in Asia a priority since Tidjane Thiam became CEO a little more
than a year ago.
One reason why Asian private banking can be less profitable
is that Asian clients often spread their wealth across more
banks than European clients.
Much of the wealth in Europe has also been inherited and
clients then pay banks to manage their fortunes. In the likes of
Hong Kong and Singapore, millionaires and billionaires are more
likely to be self-made and take a more active role in managing
their wealth, which is less lucrative for the bank.
Zeltner also said that UBS will approach any possible
acquisitions with caution and is focused on growing organically.
"The most important thing for us is that we grow organically
and qualitatively," he said.
Smaller Swiss private banks, which for years benefited from
clients bringing money to Switzerland to take advantage of the
country's bank secrecy rules, are struggling under a global
clampdown on tax evasion and increasing regulatory costs.
