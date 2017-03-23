MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading

INSIGHT-'Food revolution': megabrands turn to small start-ups for big ideas
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
A UBS spokesperson confirmed the hire.
Hersch, who joins from Natixis, will report to Barry Zamore, head of loan trading in the Americas at UBS, the sources said.
The pair previously worked together at Credit Suisse.
Hersch returns to UBS, where he worked from 2009 to 2014, after stints at Natixis and Guggenheim, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.
Hersch declined to comment. A Natixis spokesperson also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Lynn Adler)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.