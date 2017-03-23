版本:
MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading

| March 23

March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the hire.

Hersch, who joins from Natixis, will report to Barry Zamore, head of loan trading in the Americas at UBS, the sources said.

The pair previously worked together at Credit Suisse.

Hersch returns to UBS, where he worked from 2009 to 2014, after stints at Natixis and Guggenheim, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.

Hersch declined to comment. A Natixis spokesperson also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Lynn Adler)
