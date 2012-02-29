版本:
UBS appoints Herman Hintzen to senior insurance role-memo

LONDON Feb 29 Herman Hintzen is joining UBS as chairman of insurance investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Hintzen has had a 25-year career in investment banking, including previous posts at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

