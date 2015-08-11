ON THE MOVE-UBS hires Morgan Stanley brokers who managed $2 bln

NEW YORK Aug 11 UBS AG Wealth Management Americas on Tuesday said it hired a team of four brokers away from Morgan Stanley where the team had managed more than $2 billion in client assets.

Glenn Arthurs, Chris Malof, Jay Blair and Wyatt Arthurs, who worked together as the Arthurs Malof Group, joined UBS on Monday in Buffalo, New York, according to UBS.

Over the last year that they worked at Morgan Stanley, they generated $10 million in revenues from their high net worth and institutional clients, which included public and private foundations and endowments.

No one from the Arthurs Malof Group was available for comment.

Arthurs started his career in 1983 with Lehman Brothers, and later joined Citigroup Inc. in 1993. He became an employee of Morgan Stanley in 2009 when it purchased Smith Barney from Citigroup. Arthurs was named to Barron's list of the top 1,200 advisers in the U.S. in 2014 and 2015.

Arthurs and Malof became partners in 1996, two years after Malof joined Citigroup, according to the group's profile on Morgan Stanley's website.

Blair began working at Citigroup in 2001, having spent the three years prior at Merrill Lynch. Wyatt Arthurs joined Citigroup in 2005.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that the advisers left the firm but declined to comment on the move. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)