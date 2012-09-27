UBS hires Goldman banker to equity capital markets team

LONDON, Sept 27 UBS has hired Jasper
Tans as a managing director to run its Scandinavia, Benelux and
financials sector equity capital markets (ECM) business,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointment, a newly created role, comes at a time when
many investment banks are cutting staff, particularly in
equities where a drop off in share sale activity due to the euro
zone debt crisis has hit revenues hard.
Tans, who starts on Oct. 1 and will be based in London,
joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a partner managing
director within the European Financing Group and previously
headed the Japanese Financing Group.
He will report to Darrell Uden and Chicco di Stasi, co-heads
of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa.