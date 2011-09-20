Rivals circle UBS star bankers

* UBS staff set for low bonuses after rogue scandal
By Sarah White
LONDON, Sept 20 Rivals are circling
Switzerland's UBS AG to poach its star deal
advisers and equity specialists, as a $2.3 billion rogue trading
scandal and the prospect of low or non-existent bonuses dents
morale.
UBS, already raided this year after a disappointing bonus
round, is a target again for competitors and up-and-coming
investment banks looking to bolster their company relationship
teams and research desks -- two areas the bank is traditionally
good at -- industry and headhunting sources said.
"Peers are certainly circling. There has been a big cut in
profits and that will affect bonuses. People will leave, there's
no doubt about it," said one headhunter who has dealt with UBS
before.
Though the alleged rogue trades revealed by UBS last week
emanated from its equities division this is unlikely to put the
poachers off. The bank's equities research team has ranked
number one for 11 years in a row in the Thomson Reuters Extel
industry survey.
Two industry sources in London told Reuters their firms were
likely to approach UBS bankers.
UBS investment bank head Carsten Kengeter has tried to
bolster morale since the scandal hit, assuring staff that
"clients are inundating us with messages of support."
"We all share a sense of anger and frustration," Kengeter
said in an internal memo over the weekend in which he asked
staff to act "with resolve, creativity and energy" and to "work
hard to maintain our momentum."
"I am confident that we will turn adversity into strength,"
he said.
UBS staff are unlikely to jump until early next year --
though they may be first approached in the coming weeks -- as
other banks will try to avoid having to compensate for forfeited
bonus payments, the headhunter added.
Current estimates suggest that banks globally are driving
through more than 100,000 job cuts to cope with the tough
economic and regulatory environment, so they are unlikely to
want hundreds of new recruits.
But a chance to again lure rainmakers from UBS may be hard
to pass up. Several heads of investment banking at rival firms
told Reuters in recent weeks, before the scandal hit, that they
still had room for 'selective hires.'
"(UBS was) brutally raided by other banks, even though they
do still have a strong culture. People sensed their weakness,"
said another recruitment consultant that also knows UBS well,
referring to earlier departures.
U.S. rivals such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citi , which is just finalising a rebuild of its
advisory business after losing staff in the financial crisis,
are among those that took bankers from UBS this year.
In March BofA ML poached Matthew Koder, UBS's head of global
capital markets to its Asia Pacific corporate and investment
banking division, signalling the start of a raft of high profile
departures.
UBS has felt a huge upheaval in its mergers and acquisitions
division, particularly in the United States, where more than 15
senior bankers left, including the head of Americas investment
banking Kevin Cox.
The bank also lost two recently-promoted global heads of
M&A, Liam Beere -- who went to merger and acquisition boutique
Moelis -- and Cary Kochman -- who left for Citi -- in June.
Japan's Nomura , which is particularly looking for
top bankers in the United States, is another firm that will
likely try to attract UBS staff.
Some of the recently-promoted division heads at UBS are
among possible targets.
They include James Hartop and Nick Reid, two top dealmakers
who are now joint heads of investment banking for EMEA, and
Simon Warshaw, a well-known media banker who is now co-global
head of investment banking.
In the United States, Aryeh Bourkoff, a telecoms, media and
technology specialist, was tasked with rebuilding morale in the
Americas investment banking division, hit badly by defections.
On the equities front, Francois Gouws is one of the top
global division heads and a former head of the renowned research
group.
But long-serving UBS bankers such as Gouws and Warshaw, who
joined from university in 1986, could be hard to sway.
"The investment banking franchise isn't destroyed, and some
of the veterans, even if they have a price, are very committed
to UBS," said the first headhunter.
