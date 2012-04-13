UPDATE 2-Merrill bankers follow Orcel to rival UBS

| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Six Bank of America Merrill
Lynch bankers have followed top European dealmaker
Andrea Orcel to UBS, weeks after the Swiss bank hired
the Italian to co-head its investment bank in a spectacular
coup.
The defections show how serious a blow the loss of the
veteran banker - one of the driving forces behind the breakup of
Dutch lender ABN AMRO in 2007 - could be for Bank of America.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti previously worked with
Orcel at Merrill Lynch and appointed him for his famed contacts
book, which should ensure a steady stream of deals.
Fluent in four European languages, Orcel, 48, is a 20-year
Merrill Lynch veteran and the banker of choice for clients such
as Spanish bank Santander and Italy's UniCredit
, according to bankers at other firms.
Even at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, Merrill
Lynch paid him close to $34 million in stock and cash, showing
his importance to the firm.
Orcel's reputation as a "one-man deal machine" may
invigorate his new firm, but has also raised questions about his
ability to coexist with Carsten Kengeter, the former Goldman
Sachs trader who is currently UBS's sole investment
banking chief.
The most senior new hire is Javier Oficialdegui, who will
become co-head of financial institutions for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA), alongside Edouard de Vitry, according to
a memo obtained by Reuters.
Oficialdegui has 16 years' experience in the Iberian market,
with a particular focus on bank deals, the memo said.
UBS and Bank of America declined comment.
Emilio Greco, who has 12 years' experience with Italian
clients, will join the financial institutions group as a
managing director alongside existing UBS bankers Diego
Pignatelli and Annalisa Terracina, the memo said.
Alberto Palombi will join Guy Stevens in covering financial
institution clients in EMEA emerging market countries, having
had a similar role at Bank of America.
Javier Martinez-Piqueras will join to work in equity capital
markets, the business that helps clients raise equity through
rights issues and initial public offerings.
Two other hires were Christian Montaudo in Italy and Carles
Guzman in Spain, a source familiar with the situation said.