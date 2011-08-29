UBS hires team of brokers from Merrill, others

* UBS hires 8 advisers in past week with nearly $1 bln AUM

* Team from Merrill joins UBS's Farmington Hills complex

* Other hires in Fort Worth, Bloomington, Denver, NYC

TORONTO, Aug 29 UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N) UBSN.VX said on Monday it has hired eight financial advisers with nearly $1 billion in combined assets in the past week.

UBS said the advisers, which all together produce about $7 million in annual revenues, joined its branches in Farmington Hills, Michigan; Fort Worth, Texas; Bloomington, Indiana; and in Denver, and New York.

Three advisers - Makram Talia, Robert Loupee and Michael Graziani - joined UBS's Farmington Hills complex from Merrill Lynch. The team had $2.85 million in production on $450 million in assets under management.

UBS gave no details on the other hires. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)