UBS settles long-running HSH Nordbank $500 mln CDS case

* HSH Nordbank had sought $500 mln from UBS
* Case brought in U.S. court over $3 bln CDS deal
* Settlement follows dismissal of fraud case against UBS
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, March 12 UBS has
settled a long-running fraud case pursued by Germany's HSH
Nordbank AG over a $500 million mortgage investment
that turned sour, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.
"We have settled this litigation, but we aren't making the
terms public," a UBS spokesman told Reuters after both parties
asked a New York court to end the case.
A spokesman for HSH declined to comment.
HSH had sought to recover $500 million for its alleged
"near-total loss" from having bought notes tied to the 2002
transaction, known as North Street Referenced Linked Notes,
2002-4 Ltd, or NS4.
Last March, a New York appellate court found HSH had not
been misled into assuming the risk of default on part of an
overall $3 billion credit default swap transaction.
HSH had claimed that UBS intended to move securities in and
out of the portfolio to minimize its own risk and benefit from
pricing inefficiencies, creating a conflict of interest.
HSH, one of the world's biggest shipping financiers, last
month asked its public-sector owners to hike their guarantees to
10 billion euros amid a four-year slump in the shipping
industry, a second bailout.
HSH, like other regional state-owned German lenders known as
landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the
financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a
capital injection and additional loan guarantees.
UBS, which in December agreed to pay $1.5 billion for taking
part in a multi-year interest rate rigging scheme, is still
ensnared in numerous court cases, including civil claims over
the Libor rigging as well as ones linked to a $2 billion rogue
trading incident in 2011.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroner; Additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld in New York and Katharina Bart in Zurich; Writing by
Katharina Bart; Editing by Jon Boyle)