2012年 5月 8日

UBS hires banker for power and utilities group

May 7 Swiss bank UBS AG has hired former Constellation Energy executive Dayan Abeyaratne as managing director in the investment bank's power and utility group, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Abeyaratne was a vice president of corporate strategy and development at Constellation.

