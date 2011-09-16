UPDATE 12-UBS $2 bln rogue trade suspect held in London

* Trader lost money in unauthorised positions
* Man arrested in London
* UBS says might make third-quarter loss
* UBS shares close down 10.8 percent
* Moody's puts ratings on review for possible downgrade
By Victoria Howley and Emma Thomasson
LONDON/ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss bank UBS
said it had lost around $2 billion due to rogue dealing by a
London-based trader at the Swiss bank and police said they had
arrested a man on suspicion of fraud.
Sources close to the situation named the suspect as
31-year-old Kweku Adoboli, who was working as UBS director of
exchange traded funds and so-called Delta 1 trading, according
to his profile on LinkedIn.
Adoboli was arrested during the night at UBS's London
office, the sources told Reuters.
UBS said it discovered the problem on Wednesday afternoon,
but gave no details of the alleged trades involved. Police said
they had arrested a man on Thursday after being contacted by the
bank and he was in custody.
Adoboli, a University of Nottingham computer science and
management graduate, was described by a former landlord as a
good tenant of a 1,000 pound ($1,600) per week apartment close
to UBS in London's East End, where he lived until
recently.
His father, John Adoboli, a retired United Nations employee
from Ghana, said he knew the financial sector was a high risk
area but he had no doubts about his son's competence and
integrity.
"From what the reports are saying, it could be that he made
a mistake or wrongful judgment," he told Reuters by phone from
the Ghanaian port city of Tema, saying he had to speak to his
son before drawing any conclusions.
"I've been calling his phone since and I am hoping he'd be
granted bail soon so I can hear his side of the story," he said.
UBS stock ended the day down 10.8 percent, its lowest close
since March 2009, after the bank said it might post a
third-quarter loss due to the trading, a huge blow as it
struggles to rebuild credibility after years of crises.
Late in the day, Moody's said it had placed the bank's
long-term debt and deposit ratings on review for a possible
downgrade, a further blow to the bank.
The loss effectively cancels out the 2 billion Swiss franc
($2.3 billion) saving UBS hoped to make in a cost-cutting drive
detailed last month involving 3,500 job cuts.
It also threatens the future of UBS's investment bank, which
is being reviewed by chief executive Oswald Gruebel as part of a
wide-ranging restructuring after heavy losses during the credit
crisis and a damaging scandal over bankers helping rich U.S.
clients dodge taxes.
And it undermines claims by the Swiss bank and the industry
that such events are a thing of the past.
UBS, which said no client positions were affected, is
scheduled to hold an investor day on Nov. 17 at which it was
expected to announce a major overhaul of the investment bank.
"The matter is still being investigated, but UBS's current
estimate of the loss on the trades is in the range of $2
billion," the bank said in a statement.
UBS employed almost 18,000 people in its investment bank at
the end of June, most of them outside Switzerland, particularly
in London and the United States.
"(This) is a staggering demonstration that all the clever
systems that the banks now have, especially after the financial
crisis, still cannot stop a determined individual getting round
them if they want to," said Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor at
Cass Business School in London.
"It will yet again confirm to the majority of shareholders
who are Swiss that investment banking is not 'proper' banking,
as private banking is."
UBS had started to see client confidence return this year
after it had to be rescued by the Swiss state in 2008 following
massive losses on toxic assets held by its investment bank. The
bank has had a history of major risk management glitches
followed by repeated pledges to fix risk systems.
KERVIEL
Any losses in UBS's investment bank risk scaring rich
clients and prompting a further flight from its huge private
bank, the core of its business that used to be the world's
biggest wealth manager but has slipped to third place.
"This loss has the scope to have a material impact on the
perception of UBS's private bank, impacting its future operating
trends," Goldman Sachs analysts Jernei Omahen and Peter Skoog
said in a note.
"Today's announcement therefore adds to the long list of
arguments (and pressure) for a substantially smaller investment
bank."
UBS's news caused disbelief among market operators.
The last similar case was when Jerome Kerviel, then a trader
at Societe Generale , racked up a $6.7 billion loss in
unauthorised deals revealed in 2008. Kerviel was sentenced to
three years in prison in October 2010.
Both Kerviel and Adoboli were the same age when the scandal
broke and both worked with so-called Delta 1 products,
derivatives which closely track the underlying securities and
give the holder an easy way to gain exposure to several asset
classes. Examples include equity swaps, forwards, futures and
exchange-traded funds.
"It is amazing that this is still possible," said ZKB
trading analyst Claude Zehnder. "They obviously have a problem
with risk management. Even when the amount isn't so high, it is
once more a loss of confidence that casts UBS in a poor light."
Switzerland's financial markets regulator FINMA said it had
been informed of the case and was in close contact with UBS,
while a regulatory source said Britain's Financial Services
Authority was in close contact with Swiss authorities.
HEADS TO ROLL?
The bank has in the past two years tried to rebuild the
investment bank that nearly felled it during the financial
crisis. It needed a state bailout after heavy losses on U.S.
subprime mortgage-related securities.
Under Gruebel and investment bank boss Carsten Kengeter --
themselves both once traders -- it hired hundreds of traders in
a bid to boost its bond business.
Several analysts said the incident made it more likely
Kengeter would be in the firing line, while Gruebel could step
down sooner rather than later.
"Gruebel saved the bank from destruction, so his main job is
done. It is only a matter of time before he steps down. If it
means he leaves a little sooner, it does not change a lot. But
the investment bank is a bit of a disaster, and the knives will
be out for Kengeter," said Peter Thorne, analyst at Helvea.
Former Bundesbank head Axel Weber is due to join the UBS
board in May and take over as chairman in 2013.
The weak performance of the investment bank and tough
capital rules in Switzerland had already attracted intense
scrutiny over how UBS will cope. Analysts have called for a
retrenchment, while Swiss politicians are debating how to make
sure big banks can weather future crises without having to be
bailed out by the state. ($1 = 0.870 Swiss
franc)
