UBS chairman says committed to investment bank-paper

ZURICH, Sept 17 UBS is still committed
to its investment bank, under fire after one of its London
traders was charged over a $2 billion loss, the bank's Chairman
Kaspar Villiger told a Swiss newspaper.
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was charged with fraud and false
accounting dating back to 2008 on Friday, prompting criticism of
the bank's control mechanisms and integrated business model.
The strategy of an integrated investment bank focussed on
client services is the right one, Villiger told NZZ in the
interview published on Saturday. He said UBS needed its
investment bank and was not considering a sale.
UBS spokesman Serge Steiner said UBS had made it clear in
the past that it was committed to the integrated business model.
"Mr Villiger has only reiterated this point of view," he said.
In the article, which did not contain any direct quotes,
Villiger also said UBS needed to examine if and how the focus on
clients and control mechanisms could further be improved.
The investment bank would have to work with less capital in
the future, he said, declining comment on possible personnel
changes in the wake of the alleged fraud.
UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn told Swiss television on
Friday that he did not believe Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel
would be able to resist the pressure to step down given he and
the board had the final responsibility for what was happening at
the bank.
"I do not know how often Gruebel flew to London to ask the
people in charge how the business was going," Senn said.
Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger quoted a source close to
Gruebel as saying the manager, who has so far been seen as the
man who managed the bank's turnaround after the financial
crisis, would not give up that easily.
"Ossi wants to prove he is not the old-fashioned banker
unable to learn his lesson that everybody believes him to be,"
said the source, described as one of Gruebel's colleagues.
