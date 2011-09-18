UPDATE 2-UBS CEO says not considering stepping down -paper

* UBS to communicate further details on losses on Sunday
-papers
* Sunday Times reports rogue trader placed bets worth $10
bln
* Right-wing politician considers ban of investment
banking-paper
* UBS in crisis after trader charged with $2 bln fraud
(Adds Sunday Times report, no comment from UBS)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Sept 18 UBS Chief Executive Oswald
Gruebel is not considering stepping down in the wake of the
crisis provoked by a London trader suspected of causing a $2
billion loss for the bank, he told Swiss newspaper Der Sonntag
on Sunday.
Asked about calls for his resignation that have mainly been
expressed by members of Switzerland's Social Democrats, he said:
"That is purely political. I am not thinking about stepping
down."
He said it was up to the board to decide on this matter.
In the short interview, Gruebel assumed responsibility for
all that happens at the bank. "But if you ask me whether I feel
guilty, I say no," he said.
"If somebody proceeds with criminal energy, we cannot do
anything. That will always exist in our job."
The Sunday Times cited unnamed insiders saying the alleged
rogue trader placed bets worth $10 billion before his losses
were detected by the bank.
UBS spokesman Serge Steiner declined to comment on the
report.
Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag said the UBS board was still
supporting Gruebel, who took over as CEO in the middle of the
financial crisis and has so far been seen as the man who managed
the crisis-shaken bank's turnaround.
Important shareholders such as the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp. were still placing their trust in Gruebel, an
unnamed member of the UBS board was quoted as saying by the
newspaper, adding an alternative person was not in sight.
SonntagsZeitung also quoted an unnamed UBS source saying
Gruebel had enough support on the board and among shareholders
to push ahead with a restructuring of the investment bank.
Immediate personnel changes at the top were the last thing
UBS needed now as they would only destabilise the bank, the
manager said, adding Gruebel would present plans for a smaller
investment bank at its investor day in November.
Christoph Blocher, vice-president of Switzerland's biggest
party, the right-wing People's Party SVP, renewed his calls for
a splitting off of the investment bank.
"If the too-big-to-fail proposal passes parliament without
this restriction ... one has to seriously examine a ban on
investment banking for commercial banks," he said.
NZZ am Sonntag and SonntagsZeitung reported UBS would
communicate on Sunday further details on the exact amount of the
loss caused by trader Kweku Adoboli.
For a story on the fraud at UBS, click on
