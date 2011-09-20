UPDATE 9-UBS faces dual attack in parliament after loss

* Social Democrats want tougher action after UBS loss
* Bank appoints independent investigator
* Probe expected to take weeks not months -source
* Pressure on CEO Gruebel, IB head Kengeter
* UBS board to meet in Singapore later this week
(Adds additional context in paragraph 14)
By Emma Thomasson and Edward Taylor
ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss parliament piled
pressure on the nation's biggest banks on Monday in the wake of
UBS AG's $2.3 billion loss from rogue trading, as a center-left
party pushed for a ban on risky investment banking and a plan to
raise capital requirements passed the lower house.
Social Democrat lawmaker Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer
narrowly failed to get enough support for her proposal to reopen
debate on tough new capital measures for UBS and
Credit Suisse so that a ban on investment banking
could be added.
The plan to force the banks to hold more capital than under
global rules so that they can be shielded from future crises was
passed, and the Social Democrats have the option of bringing a
separate piece of legislation on the proposed ban.
"What the latest debacle of UBS in London shows is that
regulation must go further as fast as possible. Investment
banking must be banned for systemically-important banks and
proprietary trading must be massively limited," the party said
in a statement.
UBS has kicked off an internal investigation into the
catastrophic failure of its risk systems that led to the equity
trading loss, which was discovered last week.
UBS said its board of directors had set up a committee
chaired by independent director David Sidwell, former chief
financial officer at Morgan Stanley , to conduct a probe
into the trades and the bank's control systems.
"External expectations are that the investigation should take
weeks and not months," a UBS insider told Reuters. "The internal
investigation will be coordinating with the regulators on their
probe."
The Swiss bank's board is also due to meet in Singapore
later this week for one of the four regular meetings it holds
every year, a source familiar with the matter said. The meeting,
scheduled before the rogue trade came to light, coincides with
the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix of which UBS is a major
sponsor.
London trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with fraud
and false accounting dating back to 2008.
CAPITAL HIT
UBS said on Sunday it remains one of the world's best
capitalized banks, even though the $2.3 billion loss had set it
back in its efforts to build up its capital to meet new
regulatory requirements.
In Britain, where similar reforms to separate risky
investment banking from commercial banking are in the works,
Business Secretary Vince Cable said the UBS scandal illustrated
the need for change.
"If there were any doubts about the need for radical reform,
the UBS rogue trader has dispelled them," Cable told delegates
at his Liberal Democrat party's conference.
The Swiss parliament rejected the bid to reopen the debate so
that an investment banking ban could be discussed by 55 to 42
with six abstentions.
The tough capital requirements are intended to prevent
a repeat of the Swiss government bailout of UBS in the financial
crisis.
The trading loss is a heavy blow to the reputation
of Switzerland's biggest bank, which had just started to recover
after its near collapse during the financial crisis and a
damaging U.S. investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to
dodge taxes.
Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel, brought out of retirement in
2009 to turn the bank around, said the alleged fraud would have
consequences for strategy and possibly also for himself.
The UBS source said there was no indication that others were
involved in the affair, and the global synthetic equities team
in which Adoboli worked was still operating, but added that
members of the team would have to stop trading while answering
questions as part of the investigation.
UBS shares closed down 1.9 percent at 10.07 francs, but still
outperformed a 3.4 percent slide on the European banking stocks
index , as traders noted the stock had already fallen
sharply after last week's news.
ANGRY BANKERS
UBS is now widely expected by analysts to speed up an
overhaul of its investment bank that had been planned for
announcement on Nov. 17, though big shareholders have signaled
they could wait until that date while the bank completes its
internal investigation, according to the inside source.
An investment manager whose company holds shares in UBS said
he had detected anger within UBS's private banking operations at
the turn of events. "I talked to several senior private bankers,
and one told me how he spent last week with compliance arguing
about a 1,500-franc accounting difference ... And then some
junior investment banking trader loses 2 billion.
"It creates serious ill will among their clients. So
internally there will be some momentum to resize IB."
Along with Gruebel, Carsten Kengeter, head of the investment
banking unit, may be in the firing line. "We estimate that the
investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter ... will be sacrificed
after this scandal," said analyst Dirk Becker at broker Kepler.
Jerome Lussan, CEO of investment management consultancy Laven
Partners, added: "Regulation clearly states that risk management
is the responsibility of senior management ... The real problem
is that risk management is seen as a cost and is not respected
in the typically impatient bonus-hungry culture."
(Additional reporting by Martin De Sa'Pinto and Catherine
Bosley in Zurich, Dominic Lau in London and Tim Castle and
Mohammed Abbas in Birmingham and Rachel Armstrong in Singapore;
Writing by Sophie Walker; Editing by Will Waterman, David Holmes
and Martin Howell)