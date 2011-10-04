UPDATE 5-UBS Q3 credit gains to cancel out trading loss

* Expects modest Q3 net profit, 1.5 bln Sfr in own credit
gains
* Positive net new money in wealth management in line with
Q2
* CFO says no material change in net new money flows
* CFO says wealth management needs investment bank
* Shares down but outperform sector
(Adds more CFO comments, updates shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 4 Swiss bank UBS AG
said it expects to report a modest third-quarter net
profit, easing concerns about the impact of the $2.3 billion
rogue trading loss uncovered last month as the bank chalks up
gains on credit derivatives.
The bank also expects net new money in its core wealth
management business to be broadly similar to the second quarter,
when it reported client inflows of 5.6 billion Swiss francs
($6.1 billion), it said on Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil said at a
conference in London the trading scandal had not resulted in
lots of clients withdrawing their money.
"We saw no material change in net new money flows as a
result of the trading incident," Naratil said, adding he saw
further upside to the bank's overall performance.
When UBS told investors about the rogue trades on Sept. 15,
only two weeks before the end of the third quarter, the bank
said it might push it to a third-quarter loss.
"This is positive, as we expected a loss so far," Sabine
Bohn, analyst at DZ bank, said in a note.
"But (we) are cautious regarding the future trend, as the
trading loss and the resignation of CEO Gruebel resulted in a
massive loss of confidence."
Interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who was appointed
after Oswald Gruebel quit over the trading loss, is working on a
major overhaul of UBS's troubled investment bank ahead of an
investor day on Nov. 17.
CFO Naratil gave a taste of what that restructuring could
mean at the conference in London.
"We will leverage our unique competitive advantages in
wealth management while strengthening the alignment with a less
complex and more focused investment bank," he said in a webcast
of the presentation on Tuesday.
"We are proud of our unique franchise which has taken
decades to build and is almost impossible to replicate."
He said UBS wanted to optimise the risk-adjusted returns of
the investment bank to maximise shareholder value.
UBS shares were down 0.8 percent at 10.01 francs at 1232
GMT, outperforming a 4.4 percent drop on the European banking
index which was hit by escalating worries a Greek
default will spark a banking crisis in Europe.
"The trading scandal was only uncovered towards the end of
the quarter, so we need to see how Q4 goes in terms of net new
money to fully assess the damage," said Dirk Becker, analyst at
Kepler Capital Markets.
"We believe it is too early to become positive for UBS,
given that the downsizing of the investment bank will almost
certainly cause frictions and unforeseen problems."
ON TRACK
UBS said its third-quarter result would be hit by the $2.3
billion allegedly lost by London-based trader Kweku Adoboli and
some 0.4 billion francs of restructuring costs already flagged
in August when it said it would cut 3,500 jobs.
"The previously announced cost-reduction programme, which is
intended to align UBS's cost base with changes in the market
environment, is on track," the bank said, adding the reductions
would continue into 2012.
"UBS will continue to invest in growth regions, including
Asia Pacific, the Americas and the emerging markets, as well as
in our global wealth-management franchise."
UBS said the third-quarter result was helped by a 1.5
billion franc gain due to the widening of the bank's credit
swaps in the third quarter. It will also book a 0.7 billion
franc gain on the sale of treasury-related investments in Wealth
Management in Switzerland.
Helvea analyst Peter Thorne said the exceptional gains
suggested that the quarter's real performance had missed his
expectations.
"Actual underlying profits for the quarter were worse than
expected, probably due to the investment bank," he said.
UBS added its Tier 1 capital ratio was expected to decline
slightly from the strong 18.1 percent it reported at the end of
the second quarter due to the trading scandal.
The bank said it planned no further updates ahead of
third-quarter results on Oct. 25.
($1 = 0.916 Swiss Francs)
(Writing by Emma Thomasson; Additional reporting by Ruppert
Pretterklieber; Editing by Erica Billingham, David Holmes and
Sophie Walker)