UBS poised to slash risk, pare profit targets

* Return on equity target seen cut to 10-15 pct

* No more major job cuts planned - source

* Strategy shift to focus on wealth management

* Industry under pressure from tough new capital rules

By Katharina Bart

NEW YORK, Nov 17

Sergio Ermotti, the new boss of UBS, could signal the Swiss bank's return to shareholder payouts on Thursday as he details plans to slash risky investment banking and shift focus back to the core business of managing the assets of the world's wealthy.

The bank will detail its restructuring when it meets investors in New York at an annual event . It is likely to set a new return-on-equity target of 10-15 percent from a previous target of 15 to 20 percent that it had already abandoned.

UBS does not plan to announce major job cuts at the event, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. In August, UBS said it would cut 3,500 jobs -- some 5 percent of its workforce -- in a bid to save 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) annually.

Ermotti, interim chief executive since Oswald Gruebel quit in September over the bank's $2 billion trading scandal, was made permanent boss on Tuesday.

Analysts predict Ermotti will pledge to award in 2012 its first cash dividend since 2006, when it paid out 2.20 Swiss francs a share. Massive losses in the financial crisis forced UBS to stop dividend payments as it sought to rebuild capital.

"UBS management could use a capital return story to try and offset disappointment from a lowered return-on-equity target and medium-term targets," Bank of America (BofA) Merrill Lynch's Derek DeVries wrote in a note.

LOWER RISK TO BENEFIT PRIVATE BANK

UBS management have been working on a new strategy for months and executives said the trading scandal uncovered in September had not changed the broad thrust -- to put far more focus on the private bank, the world's third-largest by assets, according to an annual benchmark survey by Scorpio Partnership.

The shift is likely to relegate the investment bank to a provider of services to the private bank, which caters to the financial needs of the wealthy.

Like others in the industry, UBS investment bank is being forced to slash riskier assets ahead of a glut of tough new capital regulations that will make some businesses, particularly fixed income, too expensive.

Banks worldwide are shedding thousands of jobs as the rules aimed at shielding them from future financial crises compound the impact of a tough trading environment as investors stay on the sidelines amid the euro zone's debt crisis.

UBS investment banking head Carsten Kengeter will also be in focus on Thursday. Seen as a possible CEO candidate before the trading scandal, his future has since been in doubt, although Ermotti confirmed his role in his top team on Tuesday.

UBS, which had started to restore client confidence after a 2008 government bailout following more than $50 billion in write-downs on illiquid securities, has not paid out to shareholders since 2007, when it made a modest stock dividend. ($1 = 0.917 Swiss Francs) (Editing by Emma Thomasson)