UPDATE 4-UBS makes US broker boss McCann top paid exec

* McCann paid total $9.9 mln
* Investment bank chief Kengeter forgoes 2011 bonus
* CEO Ermotti paid nearly 6.4 million Swiss francs in 2011
By Katharina Bart and Joseph A. Giannone
ZURICH/NEW YORK, March 15 UBS
awarded U.S. brokerage chief Robert McCann 9.2 million
Swiss francs ($9.9 million) last year for leading the
turnaround of the unit, beating out group Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti and investment bank head Carsten Kengeter as the Swiss
bank's highest paid executive.
McCann, a former Merrill Lynch executive who joined UBS
in 2009, received a 1.3 million franc base salary and a
stock-based bonus of 4.7 million francs. His pay, exceptional
for a brokerage executive, is on par with the estimated $10.5
million James Gorman received last year for running all of
Morgan Stanley.
"For that job, that's a big number," Jeanne
Branthover, head of financial services recruiting for Boyden
Global Executive Search. "UBS brought him in to make major
changes, get them through tough times and be a change agent -
which he's done."
A UBS spokeswoman said McCann, who in December was also
named CEO of UBS Group Americas, would not comment.
Pay for McCann and other top executives and board
members was revealed in UBS' annual report on Thursday.
McCann was UBS' highest paid executive in 2011, UBS
said on Thursday. Total pay for Ermotti, named UBS chief
executive in November after Oswald Gruebel quit over a trading
scandal, was nearly 6.4 million Swiss francs in 2011, including
more than 4 million francs in various immediate and deferred
cash and share-based bonuses.
UBS said last month Kengeter agreed to forgo his 2011 bonus
after a $2 billion rogue trading scandal. As a result, UBS does
not have to reveal Kengeter's pay.
McCann's windfall, together with his new title, are
rewards for fixing a business many thought was beyond help.
Korn/Ferry recruiter Jane Swan contends the pay package was
reasonable for UBS, considering how valuable the U.S. brokerage
business has become.
"The value he created, compared with what they would
have received from selling it, is remarkable," said Swan. She
added that McCann, a former equities banker at Merrill, is well
suited to pursue the Swiss bank's strategy of integrating wealth
management and investment banking for super-rich clients.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, the smallest of the
four major Wall Street brokerages, saw an exodus of clients and
brokers after the Swiss bank suffered some of the industry's
heaviest mortgage and credit losses in 2007 and 2008.
The unit, formerly known as PaineWebber, was losing so
many advisers and assets that UBS executives were under pressure
from shareholders to find a buyer. Gruebel, seeking to avoid a
big write-down, kept the business and hired McCann instead.
Two years later, the brokerage was stabilized and
starting to grow. In the most recent quarter, UBS said its
brokers oversaw more assets and generated more revenue, on
average, than those at rivals Merrill Lynch or Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney.
UBS also said its incomin g chairman, former
Bundesbank president Axel Weber, will earn 2 million Swiss
francs and 200,000 UBS shares, which translates to roughly 2.6
million at current market value, annually.
Weber will also get a one-time payment equal to a year's
salary when he joins the board in May.
The Berne Declaration, or EvB, a Swiss non-governmental
organization, praised Kengeter for giving up his bonus, but
blasted the bank for what it termed an "absurd" advance payment
for incoming chairman Weber.
A spokeswoman for Switzerland's Social Democrats wasn't
immediately available for comment.
UBS' net profit in 2011 fell nearly 45 percent to 4.16
billion Swiss francs, which the bank restated 74 million Swiss
francs lower to account for offloading credit default swap
contracts to a monoline insurer in the United States.
The bank repeated statements made last year that it enjoys
conditional civil immunity and won't be prosecuted in return for
cooperating with a wide-ranging international regulatory probe
into whether investment banks manipulated Libor, a global
benchmark rate. This effectively caps potential damages UBS may
face if the probe turns up evidence of wrong-doing.
UBS' cooperation doesn't protect it from class-action
lawsuits already filed in a U.S. federal court.
British rival Barclays said last week it may face
regulatory action relating to the probe, and is in talks about a
resolution with some of the authorities involved.
Meanwhile Royal Bank of Scotland said in its annual
report that some of its staff were also being investigated but
it had substantial defenses to claims arising from the probe.