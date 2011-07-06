UBS wealth management boss sees need to cap costs

* Wealth management head Zeltner pessimistic on markets

* Still wants to hire client advisors, cut other costs

ZURICH, July 6 Swiss bank UBS needs to rein in costs given tough market conditions, the head of the bank's wealth management unit was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I am pessimistic concerning market developments so an extremely disciplined approach to costs is necessary," UBS wealth management head Juerg Zeltner told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview.

The newspaper quoted him as casting doubt on the bank's budgeted annual cost growth of 4 percent, especially given the fact that 65 percent of earnings are in euros and dollars which have both slumped against the Swiss franc.

"At the moment I am extremely cautious," Zeltner said, adding that he did not want to increase headcount apart from among client advisors and planned to cut spending on third-party services, headhunters and advisors.

"Saving must not come at the cost of investment," he said, adding he wanted to slightly increase the number of client advisers in Asia and other emerging markets.

UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger also said in a weekend interview cost cuts were inevitable as the market environment had deteriorated sharply and said the bank was reviewing its mid-term goals ahead of an investor day in November.

UBS has already said it is cutting around 500 technical staff. Villiger said he could not rule out further job cuts although he added the bank was looking to expand in some markets, such as Switzerland.

A tough second quarter for investment banking earnings, dragged down by sovereign debt woes in Europe and trading jitters, is prompting many banks to cut back. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)