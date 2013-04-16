CORRECTED-UBS names Nomura's Vereker as key investment bank exec

(Corrects spelling of Vereker in headline, lead and third
paragraph.)
ZURICH, April 16 UBS said Nomura
investment banking co-head William Vereker will replace
David Soanes as head of corporate client solutions in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa from June 1.
"Continuing to strengthen our institutional client franchise
in Europe is crucial for us and I am convinced that somebody of
William's calibre will significantly contribute towards
achieving our ambitions in the region," UBS investment bank head
Andrea Orcel said in a statement on Tuesday.
Soanes, who spent not quite six months in the job, will run
the newly established financial institutions group. Both Vereker
and Soanes will report to Orcel.
The changes represent the second big move since Orcel took
over sole direction at UBS's investment bank last October, when
UBS's investment bank began withdrawing from certain fixed
income activities and dismissed 10,000 staff.
In January, Orcel's former unit co-head Carsten Kengeter
left UBS.
The corporate client solutions - which includes all advisory
and solutions businesses that involves corporate, financial
institutions and sponsor clients - forms the backbone of UBS's
restructured investment bank.
