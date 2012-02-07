UBS predicts poor Q1 over eurozone woes

* UBS Q4 net profit 393 mln Sfr vs poll for 737 mln
* Wealth management net new money 3.1 bln Sfr vs 3.8 bln in
Q3
ZURICH Feb 6 UBS warned of a
poor first quarter as uncertainty surrounds the eurozone, its
banks and U.S. deficit issues, as it posted a sharp drop in
fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations on
Tuesday.
"Traditional improvements in first quarter activity levels
and trading volumes may fail to materialize fully, which would
weigh on overall results for the coming quarter, most notably in
the investment bank," UBS said in its earnings report.
"Nevertheless, we believe our asset-gathering businesses as
a whole will continue to attract net new money as our clients
recognize our efforts and continue to entrust us with their
assets."