UBS slashes investment bank, cuts profit targets

* Return on equity target cut to 12-17 pct
* UBS to pay small 2011 dividend
* To cut 2,000 jobs in investment bank by 2016
* Strategy shift to focus on wealth management
* Industry under pressure from tough new capital rules
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Swiss bank UBS
said it would cut 2,000 investment bank jobs by 2016 as it
slashes risky assets by almost half in a shift of focus back to
the core business of managing the assets of the world's wealthy.
At an annual investor event, UBS set a new return-on-equity
target of 12-17 percent from a previous target of 15-20 percent
that it had already abandoned in July in the face of tough new
capital rules and turbulent markets in recent months.
UBS said its investment bank staff would be cut to
16,000 in 2016 from 18,000 now after it said in August it would
cut 3,500 jobs -- some 5 percent of its workforce -- in a bid to
save 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) annually.
The new strategy will be presented by new Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti, who took charge on an interim basis after Oswald
Gruebel quit in September over the bank's $2 billion trading
scandal, and was made permanent boss on Tuesday.
(Writing by Emma Thomasson)