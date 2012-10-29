UBS shares indicated up after reports on job cuts

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Oct 29 Shares of Swiss bank UBS were set to rise on Monday after media reported the bank was to cut up to 10,000 jobs as it contends with shrinking revenue and rising capital requirements.
Shares were indicated to open 3.8 percent higher at 0700 GMT, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.