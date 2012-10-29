版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 15:03 BJT

UBS shares indicated up after reports on job cuts

ZURICH Oct 29 Shares of Swiss bank UBS were set to rise on Monday after media reported the bank was to cut up to 10,000 jobs as it contends with shrinking revenue and rising capital requirements.

Shares were indicated to open 3.8 percent higher at 0700 GMT, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

For more, click on

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

