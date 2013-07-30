UBS repays Swiss bailout loan, buys back assets

ZURICH, July 30 UBS said it will repay
a loan and buy back equity in a fund set up as part of its 2008
bailout, a move the Swiss bank expects will bolster its capital
later this year.
The move draws a line under the Swiss government's rescue of
UBS nearly five years after the bank threatened to collapse
under the weight of more than $50 billion in losses on mortgage
securities.
The government took a nine percent stake in UBS as part of
the bailout, which saw UBS receive a 6-billion-Swiss-franc shot
in the arm. Switzerland sold the stake less than a year later at
a 1.2 billion franc profit.
However, roughly $38.7 billion in toxic former UBS assets
were tricker to handle. Offloaded to a fund managed by the Swiss
National Bank as part of the bailout, the central bank has been
selling them down since. Last year, the fund earned the SNB
938.7 million francs.