UBS India investment banking head resigns

MUMBAI Oct 30 Swiss bank UBS's head
of India investment banking, Ashok Mittal, has resigned, a
spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday.
The departure of Mittal, who was named the head of India
investment banking at UBS in June of last year, was an isolated
incident and there were no other senior-level departures at the
India unit at this time, said Mark Panday, Hong Kong-based
spokesman for UBS.
Mittal was not immediately available for comment. Prior to
joining UBS, he was with Lehman Brothers and had worked as
co-head of India investment banking at HSBC.
His resignation follows two high-profile departures from the
bank's India unit last year.
UBS's head of India operations, Manisha Girotra, resigned in
November of last year. The bank appointed Aashish Kamat, who was
its chairman of financial institutions coverage in Asia Pacific,
to replace her as chief executive for India.
The Zurich-based bank's India equity capital markets head,
Purvesh Shah, also left the bank last year to join British bank
Barclays.
UBS unveiled plans on Tuesday to wind down its fixed income
business and fire 10,000 bankers as it adapts to tougher capital
rules that make it more difficult for investment banks to turn a
profit in the wake of the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)