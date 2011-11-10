UPDATE 1-UBS India head resigns; Kamat named new CEO-memo

* Manisha Girotra quits, latest in high-profile exits
MUMBAI Nov 10 The head of India operations at
UBS AG , Manisha Girotra, has resigned, according to an
internal memo, the latest high-profile exit from the Swiss bank
in the world's second-fastest growing major country.
The bank, which vies with Citigroup , Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs in India's fiercely competitive
investment banking business, has named Aashish Kamat, its
chairman of financial institutions coverage in Asia Pacific, as
the new chief executive for India.
"Manisha Girotra has informed us of her decision to retire
from UBS at the end of the year to focus on developing the next
phase of her career," said the memo, seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
Kamat, who joined UBS in June this year, will assume
responsibility for the management and development of all of UBS
India businesses with immediate effect, it said.
A spokesman for UBS in Hong Kong declined to comment, while
Girotra was not immediately available.
Girotra joined UBS India in 1998 and had led several
cross-border deals and equity offerings including advising
Unitech's telecom unit on a $1.2 billion stake sale to
Norway's Telenor and $763 million treasury share sale
by energy major Reliance Industries last year.
Her resignation came close on the heels of other exits from
the bank's India unit.
UBS' India equity capital markets head, A. Rajagopal, had
quit last year to join Standard Chartered in India. His
successor Purvesh Shah also left the bank earlier this year to
join Barclays .
In August, BNP Paribas announced the appoinment of
Ganeshan Murugaiyan, former head of India investment banking at
UBS, as head of investment banking in India.
UBS' services in India include equity and equity-linked
financing, merger and acquisition advisory and debt capital
market offerings.
UBS global chief executive Oswald Gruebel stepped down in
September in the wake of a loss of more than $2 billion in
alleged rogue trading.
