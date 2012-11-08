UBS Germany probed over suspected tax fraud-report

* Newspaper quotes spokesman for Mannheim Prosecutors
* Prosecutors confiscated data records during raid in
May-report
* UBS cooperating with authorities, declines to
comment-spokeswoman
BERLIN, Nov 8 Swiss bank UBS's German
subsidiary is being investigated by local prosecutors for
allegedly aiding and abetting tax fraud, Stuttgarter Nachrichten
reported on Thursday, citing a spokesman for the Mannheim
Prosecutor's office.
"Members of the bank's staff are supposed to have helped
investors to transfer money past revenue departments into
Switzerland," the newspaper quoted Peter Lintz, spokesman for
Mannheim prosecutors as saying.
Funds have been moved illicitly via an internal clearing
account at UBS's German branch into Switzerland, the newspaper
said, without citing the source of the information. Illicit
money transfers reached well into 2012, it said.
Mannheim prosecutors confiscated hundreds of thousands of
data records during a raid in May of UBS's Frankfurt-based
German headquarters, Stuttgarter Nachrichten said.
The legal inquiry is directed against unknown
representatives of UBS's German division, the newspaper quoted
Lintz as saying, adding that some of the bank's customers are
also among targets.
A spokeswoman for UBS said in an emailed statement late on
Wednesday that the bank is "cooperating with authorities",
though declined to comment on ongoing legal procedures.
Since 2009, UBS has closely examined "framework conditions"
for business with over 60 countries including Germany and taken
steps to adjust or improve the rules wherever necessary, the
spokeswoman said.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Additional Reporting by Edward
Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Andrew Hay)