UBS Americas hires in-house experts to spur life insurance sales

* New employees will supplement outside insurance agents
* UBS also gives higher payouts for financial plans
* Life insurance gets attention at rival brokerages
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, May 15 After years of urging its
financial advisers to sell more life insurance, UBS Wealth
Management Americas is bringing in full-time experts and
offering financial incentives to prod its tradition-bound sales
force outside its comfort zone.
Most advisers are more comfortable dealing with stocks and
bonds than life insurance products, and they resist the notion
of delivering their clients to the insurance specialists at
third-party firms that work with most brokerages, consultants
say.
But UBS and other big U.S. firms want to expand sales of
insurance as well as mortgages and other bank loans because the
products can lock in client loyalty and generate fees that are
often higher than in conventional investor advisory programs.
"They are trying to gently push advisers into a more
holistic planning-style relationship," said Bing Waldert, a
director at Cerulli Associates, which specializes in wealth
management.
Financial plans often include insurance components.
To push the process along, the U.S. brokerage arm of Swiss
banking giant UBS AG - for the first time - has hired
a half-dozen in-house agents, each with 10 to 25 years of
experience in insurance.
UBS believes its insurance business is not growing as fast
as it could because the outside agents it uses have been
stretched too thin, said David McWilliams, head of "wealth
management transformation," a position that UBS Wealth Americas
created to encourage a shift to financial planning.
To be sure, UBS will still use outside agencies to help its
7,000 brokers identify prospective insurance customers, and to
explain the tax intricacies and cost trade-offs of complex
products such as healthcare trusts, long-term care and
second-to-die policies.
If the in-house expertise leads to a higher level of support
for brokers, UBS will expand the pilot, McWilliams said.
Whether they use in-house or third-party agents, advisers
who sell insurance split the commission with the agent. UBS
wouldn't give details, but advisers at the firm and competitors
said agents generally get about 15 percent, with the rest
credited to the revenue pie of the individual adviser.
INCENTIVES
Knowing that compensation can drive behavior, UBS also has
tweaked incentives to encourage advisers to write comprehensive
financial plans, which can lead to sales of insurance and bank
loans as well as of traditional investment securities.
Financial plans with insurance components are a
time-honored prospecting tool for brokers - particularly at
firms that cater to so-called mass affluent clients with less
than $250,000 to invest. UBS and many of its big-brokerage
competitors now focus on wealthier investors and are upgrading
the level of customized financial planning to cultivate them.
In disclosure documents filed last month, several UBS
brokerage units informed clients that advisers can make more
from writing plans than from selling other products. The firm
allows them to charge up to $50,000 for financial plans and
retain as much as 65 percent of the fee on plans priced over
$1,000. That compares with payouts of 20 percent to 48 percent
on other products and services they sell.
COMPETITORS
UBS is not the first firm to experiment with in-house
insurance experts to supplement third-party help. Raymond James
Financial has four agents on call to walk its 5,400
advisers through the insurance shoals. It decided to go in-house
because outside agents could not devote enough time to its
business.
"We made the first hire about three years ago," said Jim
Swink, a vice president at Raymond James Insurance Group.
Advisers who do most of the insurance work on their own get
credited with 100 percent of the commission. Those who use
in-house or outside agents get credit for 85 percent of the
insurance sale. As at other firms, full-time Raymond James
advisers are paid on a grid that lets them retain a higher
percentage of the revenue they produce as it increases.
Unlike UBS, however, Raymond James is moving to a
product-neutral compensation plan this fall. They receive 50
percent of the revenue from an insurance sale, well above the
grid payout that even the most successful brokers now earn. The
new plan will eliminate particular product incentives, a process
that the Florida-based firm says protects clients from
inappropriate product pushes.
Either because they are rushing to close sales before the
new payout plan takes effect or because they are more
comfortable with the product, Raymond James says its brokers are
embracing insurance. Life insurance revenue, excluding
annuities, has risen this year by 30 percent, Swink said.
Morgan Stanley, the biggest brokerage firm with some 17,000
advisers, relies solely on outside general insurance agencies to
help their advisers with insurance sales, a spokesman said.
However, it insists that agents it works with focus exclusively
on Morgan Stanley advisers and clients. Smaller firms do not
have the clout to make such demands on agencies.
A spokesman at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said
the firm has in-house insurance specialists to help advisers
across its wealth management and retirement businesses. It also
uses outside agents, but declined to provide details on either
resource.
Wells Fargo & Co. employs in-house insurance experts
to work with clients in its bank branches as well as with
clients in its private bank who have at least $1 million of
assets to invest, said Rob Chewning, director of insurance at
Wells Fargo Private Bank.
However, the 11,000 brokers working at branches of Wells
Fargo Advisors, the bank's principal broker-dealer, are advised
only by outside general insurance agents.