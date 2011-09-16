UBS investment bank crisis could be rivals' big break

* UBS expected to pull back in fixed income, commodities
* Equities and M&A two key areas that could be preserved
* Rivals such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to benefit
By Sarah White
LONDON, Sept 16 UBS' $2 billion
trading loss may prove a boon for rival investment banks hoping
to see rivals drop out of a bitter fight for a share of a
shrinking fee pool.
While the huge trading loss may hurt reputations across the
industry, arch-rival Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) could be among those to benefit if UBS pulls back
from investment banking, given the overlap in their businesses.
"It takes capacity out of the market, which is what banks
had been hoping for and which has already been happening
quietly," Matthew Czepliewicz, analyst at Collins Stewart, said.
Many firms have been pulling back in equities trading, an
area hit by market turbulence this summer and where fierce
competition has eroded margins, he said. Equities had long been
Swiss bank UBS' most reputable franchise.
This is one area of strength UBS will want to preserve as
pressure builds on it to shrink or quit investment banking
completely, with speculation it will have to bring forward a
restructuring already on the cards for a Nov. 17 investor day.
A major scaleback would mean cutting back the fixed income,
currencies and commodities (FICC) unit, which has been less
profitable than that of top peers, and possibly a pullback in
some regions, such as the United States.
Some see this as good news even for UBS. Stock pickers at
JPMorgan called news of the rogue trading loss "the final straw
in UBS's ambitious build-out to a tier one investment bank".
The analysts advise buying UBS shares and are
hoping for a withdrawal from FICC that would make UBS a more
capital-efficient and attractive bank, with wealth management at
its core.
But a more dramatic option under pressure from regulators
could be for UBS to completely cut away the investment bank,
even though a sale now could not come at a worse time, as rivals
scale back their own operations.
BONUS GRIPES
Internal strife could add to pressure to take a
hard line with its restructuring.
Gripes over bonuses had already led to a wave of defections
earlier this year. Now trading losses could lead to a further
shrinking of the bonus pot, while more jobs may have to be cut
to add to 3,500 layoffs already announced.
"It's very likely we'll all get close to zero bonuses if the
investigation confirms the loss is worth $2 billion," one UBS
insider said. He reckoned redundancies could come in the next
two weeks.
Investment bank boss Carsten Kengeter, who led the FICC
expansion and is UBS's top earner, will have a tough time
lifting morale, which insiders say is hitting rock bottom.
The worry for Kengeter -- who broke away from
handling the crisis at UBS last night to deliver a speech at a
fund-raising dinner at the Bridge Academy school in London's
East End -- is that could further depress business.
FICC RELIEF
A UBS pullback in FICC would bring relief to peers also
under pressure. Bond trading, in particular, is becoming harder
for all banks to make money from because of recent rocky markets
and its high capital consumption.
While UBS has never posed a big threat to peers in FICC,
even after ramping up hiring last year, its withdrawal could
steer business towards others also cutting back.
"All banks are looking to reduce inventories (of bonds), and
are deciding whether they need to be everywhere," the global
head of credit trading at one bank said.
As well as equities, UBS could try and retain a presence in
mergers and acquisition advisory, and currency trading, where it
is considered a top three bank.
Government bonds and rates trading is one other area of FICC
that is key to keep, Czepliewicz at Collins Stewart said.
UBS ranked ninth in global investment banking fees in the
first half of this year.
(Reporting by Sarah White; additional reporting by Sophie
Sassard and Victoria Howley; Editing by Alexander Smith)