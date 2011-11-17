UBS's Kengeter cuts risky assets, not ambitions

Nov 17 Carsten Kengeter, the boss of UBS's investment bank, is retreating from a big expansion of the past two years, but he still wants his unit to have a seat at the top table.

As banks across Europe withdraw from less profitable businesses, scandal-hit UBS UBSN.VX (UBS.N) has stopped short of a full withdrawal and is dropping only a handful of lines in investment banking.

"This strategy is not the start of our journey but the continuation," Kengeter told investors and analysts in New York.

"This transformation is being built on the strength of the investment bank today."

Still, Kengeter does have a big task ahead. He is cutting hundreds of jobs and his knife will be sharpest in the very bond trading unit he built up.

His main aim is to halve the investment bank's risk-weighted assets, many of them old assets such as securitizations. Rivals including Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) are doing the same.

His boss, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, said the plan signalled an end to much of the exuberance of the past decade. But that is not specific to UBS and is happening across the industry.

"In essence what we are saying is that the investment banking industry is going to go back to a mid-1990s kind of environment. The last 10 to 12 years were an anomaly, and we are taking a very proactive stance to do that," Ermotti said.

UBS said it still plans to be present in a wide range of investment banking businesses, including its advisory unit the United States, which has been flagging.

It will even build up some areas it had been expected to abandon, such as commodities. Kengeter's speech was filled with words like "reshaping," "strengthening" and "restoring," rather than ones that pointed to exits.

The 44-year-old former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) securities trader, whose position at the bank has been in doubt despite an endorsement from his new boss this week, signalled there would be no big break from the past.

Other banks under pressure, such as Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI), have chosen more drastic options such as axing its entire Western European equities team and instead teaming with an outside partner. [ID:nL5E7MF1E1]

UBS will drop select areas that it feels consume too much capital, such as asset securitisation in fixed income, and exit activities that it deems risky and do not help clients -- such as equity proprietary trading, where it gambles with its own money.

The bank is keeping other areas such as credit trading, which has been notoriously choppy amid market turmoil in the last six months.

But with the bulk of the risk-weighted asset (RWA) reduction set to affect fixed income, even a small pullback could cause UBS to slip further behind global peers vying for a choice spot among the top five firms, for which the business is hugely profitable.

Without this critical mass, making money becomes a lot tougher. Kengeter said that the RWA cuts in credit and macro trading would have a 500 million Swiss franc impact.

He said UBS would build up areas such as mergers and acquisitions, where it wants to restore its position in Europe. It ranks ninth among EMEA advisers so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sarah White in London; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)