UBS still needs to get rid of investment bank - activist investor

LONDON/ZURICH, April 15 Activist investor Knight
Vinke said UBS needs to "radically" shrink and should
look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, stepping up
its criticism of the Swiss bank.
Knight Vinke has been calling for change at UBS for two
years, saying its investment bank is unviable and should be spun
off so the bank can focus on its wealth and asset management
businesses.
Two letters sent to the bank in recent weeks by Knight Vinke
Chief Executive Eric Knight show that view remains, based on the
investment bank continuing to receive "a huge funding subsidy"
from the rest of the bank.
"This leads us to the conclusion that UBS needs to be
radically streamlined, just as many of its global universal
banking peers are doing - with a new strategy and possibly under
new management - or absorbed into an organization that is better
able to take on this task," Knight said in a letter dated March
27.
In a follow up letter dated April 13 Knight said its
questions about how the investment bank was funded had not been
answered by the bank.
Knight told UBS he would be willing to join UBS's board,
which he said "may be too dependent on the views of current or
former investment banking professionals".
Knight Vinke published a response from UBS dated April 8. A
spokesman for the bank said: "We don't comment on our
interactions with individual shareholders. The forum for public
discussion with shareholders is our Annual General Meeting even
when we are faced with parties who choose to selectively
disclose responses we have given in private."
(Reporting by Steve Slater in London and Joshua Franklin in
Zurich; editing by Susan Thomas)