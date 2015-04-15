UPDATE 1-UBS still needs to get rid of investment bank - activist investor

(Adds details from letters)
LONDON/ZURICH, April 15 Activist investor Knight
Vinke said UBS needs to "radically" shrink and should
look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving
its two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.
Knight Vinke says UBS's investment bank is unviable and
should be spun off so the bank can focus on its wealth and asset
management businesses.
Two letters sent to the bank in recent weeks by Knight Vinke
Chief Executive Eric Knight said the investment bank continued
to receive "a huge funding subsidy" from the rest of the bank.
"This leads us to the conclusion that UBS needs to be
radically streamlined, just as many of its global universal
banking peers are doing - with a new strategy and possibly under
new management - or absorbed into an organization that is better
able to take on this task," Knight said in a letter dated March
27, which it published on its website this week. (knightvinke.com/letters/)
In a follow up letter dated April 13 Knight said his
questions about how the investment bank was funded had not been
answered by the bank.
Knight Vinke published a response from UBS dated April 8,
which said the bank's senior independent director and audit
committee had reviewed the assertions and "determined them to be
erroneous and without merit".
"We have evaluated your suggestions and have determined that
none of them are superior or additive to the bank's successful
strategy," it added.
A spokesman for UBS said it did not comment on interactions
with individual shareholders "even when we are faced with
parties who choose to selectively disclose responses we have
given in private".
Knight, who has taken about a 1 percent stake, told Reuters
last year he believed UBS would eventually follow his advice and
split off its investment bank.
UBS's shares are up more than 15 percent since Knight Vinke
went public with its campaign, partly following the bank's move
to axe much of the investment bank's trading activity.
Knight's March 27 letter said UBS businesses still bore "a
huge burden" to support the investment bank and investors and
regulators may have been misled over the true cost of funding
and capital for the business.
"The IB may, in fact, be worthless once its true capital
requirements are taken into account," the letter said.
Knight told UBS he would be willing to join its board, which
he said "may be too dependent on the views of current or former
investment banking professionals".
UBS will hold its shareholder meeting on May 7.
