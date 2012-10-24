UPDATE 1-UBS set to cut 400 investment banking jobs-source

* Cuts equal less than 2.5 pct of investment bank staff
* Analysts expect further cuts with Q3 earnings Oct. 30
* UBS hammering out revamp details at New York board meeting
(Adds detail from source, background)
ZURICH, Oct 24 UBS is set to cut 400
investment banking jobs as early as Wednesday, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters, with more job losses at the
Swiss bank likely to follow.
The 400 jobs would translate to less than 2.5 percent of
UBS's overall investment bank, which employed 16,432 people at
the end of June.
The cuts are planned for corporate finance fixed income and
equities across all the Swiss bank's regions, the source said.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.
UBS pledged last year to cut 3,500 jobs across the whole
bank including flagship wealth management operations as part of
earlier cost cuts. But analysts say this is not enough, given a
dramatic slowdown in investment banking business and tighter
capital rules governing riskier business.
A Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday that UBS is to shed 900
jobs in information technology, alongside a further 2,000-4,000
layoffs in its investment bank and other central functions. UBS
reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 30.
Separately, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday that
UBS's board met in New York on Tuesday to hammer out details of
a restructuring, but that cuts might not be finalised in time
for third-quarter earnings because various options are still
being weighed.
The FT also reported that UBS's investment bank was looking
to continue exiting capital-intensive areas in fixed-income
trading such as long-end flow rates and global correlation
trades.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)