NEWSMAKER-Rogue scandal heaps pressure on UBS's Kengeter

LONDON, Sept 15 If turning around UBS's investment bank in the wake of the subprime mortgage debacle has not been an easy ride so far, it's just become even bumpier for Carsten Kengeter, as the Swiss bank is engulfed by a rogue trading scandal.

Kengeter, a 44-year-old former trader who took sole charge of the investment bank at the end of 2010, and boss Oswald Gruebel, will be feeling the heat as investors and staff digest news of a shock $2 billion trading loss.

Former Goldman Sachs securities banker Kengeter, a German national, was already under pressure to restructure the investment bank after an aggressive hiring spree.

A struggle to bring an expanded fixed income division up to par with that of rivals, complicated further by rocky markets in the past few months, has led to increasing calls for UBS to tone down its ambitions for the division.

"The investment bank is a bit of a disaster and the knives will be out for Kengeter," said Peter Thorne, analyst at Helvea, following the rogue trader storm.

Kengeter led a recruitment drive in the key fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) area just after he was hired to co-run the unit as Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, keen to rebuild the links between FICC and UBS's private bank.

But the trading businesses -- very much in Kengeter's DNA -- have been hammered again this year as economic woes worsened, leading to big drops in FICC income across the industry -- and to a huge round of job cuts.

Kengeter, UBS's highest earner with a 9.3 million Swiss francs ($11.4 million) pay packet last year, started out in London with BZW in the early 1990s.

Early in his Barclays career he worked in the global tax group under Roger Jenkins, but soon moved on to join its fledgling credit derivatives trading team and then moved to Goldman in Frankfurt.

His decade at Goldman took him back to London, where he worked in now notorious collaterized debt obligations, and then on to Hong Kong.

SPOILED CHILDREN

Tall and suave, and a fluent English speaker, Kengeter has not been afraid of showing his bite, even when confronted with upheaval and high-profile defections throughout this year.

He berated thousands of bankers on a conference call for behaving like spoiled children earlier this year when faced with a stream of departures and gripes about bonuses.

Headhunters said he had retained a decent culture despite the problems UBS faced, but added the rogue trading hit could further damage morale.

"It's unbelievable. Here we have to watch every penny, and in the investment bank they can lose $2 billion at a stroke," a UBS insider said. "The worst thing is it could generate another one or two thousand job cuts."

But not everyone is gunning for Kengeter, and reckon the buck goes up to CEO Gruebel.

"Ultimately Gruebel could go. At the end of the day he's responsible. Less so for Kengeter. It's not his job to check the trading books every night," one analyst said, on condition of anonymity.

Kengeter, who is married with three children, studied business administration at Middlesex University in London and then gained a masters in finance and accounting from the London School of Economics.

He has been cited in the past as a possible successor to Gruebel. (Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)