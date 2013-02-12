版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 04:37 BJT

UBS executive Kengeter to exit bank -internal memo

Feb 12 Carsten Kengeter, head of UBS's non-core portfolio and former chief of the investment bank, is set to leave, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Sam Molinaro will head the Swiss bank's non-core and legacy portfolio, with immediate effect, according to the memo.

A spokesman for the company confirmed contents of the memo.
