UBS executive Kengeter to exit bank -internal memo

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Feb 12 Carsten Kengeter, head of UBS's non-core portfolio and former chief of the investment bank, is set to leave, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Sam Molinaro will head the Swiss bank's non-core and legacy portfolio, with immediate effect, according to the memo.
A spokesman for the company confirmed contents of the memo.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
