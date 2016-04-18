UBS blamed in U.S. trial for $2.1 billion in mortgage bond losses

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 UBS AG went to trial
on Monday over $2.1 billion in losses that investors incurred on
mortgage-backed securities after the collapse of the U.S.
housing market.
The non-jury trial in Manhattan federal court stems from a
lawsuit being pursued by U.S. Bancorp on behalf of three
trusts established for mortgage-backed securities, the type of
financial product at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.
Sean Baldwin, the trusts' lawyer, in his opening statement
said UBS contractually agreed that the mortgages underlying
those securities would meet certain standards. When pervasive
defects emerged, the bank refused to buy them back, he said.
"UBS's strategy has always been the same throughout this
process: Turn a blind eye to the problems and ignore its
contractual obligations," he said.
But Thomas Nolan, a lawyer for UBS, told U.S. District Judge
Kevin Castel that the trusts' lawyers were looking at the loans
with a "hindsight bias," and the question was whether the loans
were seen as defective when they were issued in 2006 and 2007.
"Sophisticated parties on both sides knew what they were
getting into," Nolan said.
The case is one of a handful to go to trial in recent years
over losses incurred on mortgage bonds following the U.S.
housing market meltdown.
The lawsuit follows a related action against UBS by bond
insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd over the same mortgage backed
securities. UBS in 2013 agreed to pay $358 million to Assured,
which was represented by the same lawyers as the three trusts.
According to the lawsuit, 17,082 loans were pooled into
three trusts that issued securities entitling investors to
payments made by borrowers.
But according to Baldwin, who represents the trusts, which
are acting through trustee U.S. Bancorp, 9,611 loans contained
material defects, largely because they did not comply with
underwriting requirements or borrower fraud.
Baldwin said UBS failed to vet the loans, which it acquired
from "shady" lenders that later failed. In internal emails, UBS
employees called vendors hired to do due diligence on the
mortgages "morons" and "crappy," he said.
"It is no surprise that there is a huge volume of materially
defective loans," he said.
Baldwin said $2.1 billion in losses subsequently resulted.
He asked Castel to force UBS to buy back some loans and pay
monetary damages for ones that have been liquidated.
The case is Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2006-OA2
et al v. UBS Real Estate Securities Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-07322.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)