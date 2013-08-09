UBS to pay $120 million in settlement over Lehman notes

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 UBS AG has agreed to pay $120 million to settle a lawsuit by investors who accused the Swiss bank of misleading them about the financial condition of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in connection with the sale of structured notes.
The preliminary settlement was disclosed in papers filed late Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires court approval.
It resolves claims over close to $1 billion of Lehman structured notes that UBS sold between March 2007 and September 2008. Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict