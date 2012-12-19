版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 14:19 BJT

UK's FSA fines UBS 160 million pounds for Libor rigging

LONDON Dec 19 Britain's Financial Services Authority fined Swiss bank UBS 160 million pounds for manipulating the Libor interest rate in four countries over six years.

UBS said separately on Tuesday it will pay a total of 1.4 billion Swiss francs to settle charges with Swiss, UK and U.S. regulators for manipulating the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

"The integrity of benchmarks such as LIBOR and EURIBOR are of fundamental importance to both UK and international financial markets. UBS traders and managers ignored this," FSA director of enforcement Tracey McDermott said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐