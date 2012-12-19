UK's FSA fines UBS 160 million pounds for Libor rigging

LONDON Dec 19 Britain's Financial Services
Authority fined Swiss bank UBS 160 million pounds for
manipulating the Libor interest rate in four countries over six
years.
UBS said separately on Tuesday it will pay a total of 1.4
billion Swiss francs to settle charges with Swiss, UK and U.S.
regulators for manipulating the London interbank offered rate
(Libor).
"The integrity of benchmarks such as LIBOR and EURIBOR are
of fundamental importance to both UK and international financial
markets. UBS traders and managers ignored this," FSA director of
enforcement Tracey McDermott said in a statement.