UBS near settlement with US, UK over Libor, may pay $450 mln -NYT

Dec 2 Swiss bank UBS AG is close to a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities and is expected to
pay more than $450 million over claims that some of its
employees submitted false Libor rates, the New York Times
reported.
A UBS spokeswoman told Reuters that the bank was in the
midst of discussions with authorities in the United States and
Britain in connection with Libor investigations and has been
cooperating fully with the regulatory and enforcement
authorities, but gave no further details.
"As we are in the midst of discussions with those
authorities, we cannot comment further," UBS spokeswoman Karina
Byrne said.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.S. Justice
Department and Britain's Financial Services Authority declined
to comment to the newspaper, which cited unnamed officials
briefed on the matter. ()
None of the authorities could immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters.
In June, British bank Barclays Plc was fined more
than $450 million for manipulating Libor benchmark interest
rates, prompting the resignation of its chairman and chief
executive.
The reliability of the London interbank offered rate, or
Libor, which underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars,
has been cast into doubt by the rate manipulation accusations.
Libor is used to set interest rates on credit cards, student
loans and mortgages.