UPDATE 2-UBS nears deal with US, UK over Libor

* Settlement of rate rigging claims possible by yr-end
* UBS says cooperating fully with investigations
* UK rival Barclays fined $453 million in June
* Other banks also looking to settle
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Steve Slater
ZURICH/LONDON, Dec 3 Swiss bank UBS AG
is nearing a deal to settle claims some of its staff manipulated
interest rates and could reach agreement with U.S. and British
authorities by the end of the year, a person familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
UBS is expected to pay more than $450 million to settle
claims some of its employees submitted false Libor rates, the
New York Times reported earlier.
Britain's Barclays Plc was fined $453 million in
June for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates, and
remains the only bank to settle in the investigation, which led
to th e resignation of the bank's chairman and chief executive.
U.S. and UK regulators, which released their settlements
with Barclays at the same time, are working together on the UBS
investigation and could release an agreement by the end of the
year, although the timing could slip into next year, the person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The reliability of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or
Libor, has been cast into doubt by the rate manipulation
accusations. Libor is intended to measure the rate at which
banks lend to one another and is used as a benchmark for $300
trillion of contracts and loans across the world.
UBS was the first bank globally to report suspected rate
rigging, and has said it has received conditional immunity from
some authorities for cooperating in their probes.
A UBS spokeswoman told Reuters that the bank was in the
midst of discussions with authorities in the United States and
Britain in connection with Libor investigations and has been
cooperating fully with the regulatory and enforcement
authorities, but gave no further details.
Britain's Financial Services Authority declined to comment
beyond confirming the already established fact that the FSA is
investigating UBS.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S.
Justice Department, investigating the Libor matter in the United
States, declined to comment.
Other banks are also anxious to draw a line under the probe,
which is well into its second year. British bank Royal Bank of
Scotland said last month it hoped to reach a settlement
on its part in the rate-rigging scandal - likely to result in
fines for the bank - and expected to start talks soon.
Morgan Stanley has estimated that 11 global banks linked to
the Libor scandal could face $14 billion in regulatory and legal
settlement costs through 2014.
Switzerland is also investigating 12 U.S., European and
Japanese banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank
lending rates. They include Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC Holdings and RBS.
"In Switzerland we are still investigating the case. We are
in contact with other authorities," said Competition Commission
official Olivier Schaller, but provided no further details.
Tobias Lux, spokesman for Swiss regulator FINMA, said the
regulator was making efforts to clarify the issue, but declined
to comment further.
Reuters parent company Thomson Reuters Corp
collects information from banks and uses it to calculate Libor
rates according to specifications drawn up by the British
Bankers Association (BBA).