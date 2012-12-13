版本:
UBS faces $1 billion fine for Libor rigging - source

LONDON Dec 13 Swiss bank UBS faces a combined fine of about $1 billion to settle charges of rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark early next week, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

"The global settlement is about $1 billion. It's expected early next week, on Monday or Tuesday," the source said.

UBS declined to comment.

