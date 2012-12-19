UBS set for $1.5 bln fine for rigging Libor - source

* $1.5 bln second-highest fine ever levied on a bank
* Probe centres on Libor rigging at UBS in Japan -sources
* Settlement will shine spotlight on RBS, other banks
* Libor latest blow for UBS after $2.3-bln trading fraud
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Dec 19 Reuters) - Switzerland's UBS is set
to pay the second-largest fine ever levied on a bank on
Wednesday when it admits that a group of its traders rigged
Libor interest rates.
Zurich-based UBS will pay around $1.5 billion for the
manipulation of yen Libor between 2005 and 2010 by 36 of its
staff around the globe, a source familiar with the matter has
said.
The fine against UBS, whose spokesman declined comment,
would be the second-largest paid by a bank and comes just a week
after Britain's HSBC agreed to pay the biggest ever
penalty - $1.92 billion - to settle a probe in the United States
into laundering money for drug cartels. [ID: nL4N09L1YE]
The UBS settlement will be with U.S., British and Swiss
regulators, although the last has no power to fine the bank.
Japanese regulators are also involved, some sources have said,
although it is not clear if they will be formally involved in
the penalties.
UBS will admit to criminal wrongdoing by its Japanese arm,
where one of its traders manipulated yen Libor and euro yen
contracts, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
IMPACT ON UBS
UBS's settlement would be more than three times the $450
million levied on British bank Barclays in June for
similar misdeeds in the setting of benchmark interest rates,
indicating the scope of wrongdoing at the Swiss bank was more
extensive.
The fine would widen an expected fourth-quarter and
full-year net loss, which UBS already flagged in October when it
announced 10,000 job cuts and its withdrawal from many fixed
income and trading activities. [ID: nL5E8LU0PK]
However, the financial penalty is not expected to undermine
UBS's capital ratios, a key goal for the bank following its
investment banking overhaul and return to private banking roots.
Even after digesting a $1.5 billion payment, UBS would still
be among the most strongly capitalised banks when factoring in
much tougher capital rules that take full effect in 2019.
Since news broke last week that UBS's settlement could be
more than $1 billion, the bank's shares have barely reacted,
trading just shy of their highest level in 18 months.
The potential for political fallout in Switzerland against
UBS is harder to judge, however.
While Barclays' settlement touched off a firestorm in
Britain that forced its chairman and chief executive to quit,
previous scandals at UBS have already culled the ranks of top
bosses, as has the decision to wind down parts of the investment
bank that had tarnished the bank's name.
However, the settlement could add to global public and
political anger about standards and culture across the industry.
Admitting to criminal wrongdoing can be fatal for a bank, as
it can lose its licence, and authorities are wary of pushing big
banks to the brink. By admitting to the charge against its
Japanese subsidiary, UBS is stopping short of admitting to
wrongdoing at a group level.
Between 25 and 30 people have left UBS as a result of the
Libor rigging investigation, according to sources. The bank had
hoped for a softer touch from regulators by cooperating in
industry-wide probes and was surprised by the size of the
expected settlement, they added.
LATEST SCANDALS
The criminal probe is just the latest in a series of
scandals at UBS. In 2009 it settled a messy U.S. investigation
into tax evasion by admitting it had helped wealthy Americans
evade and cheat on their taxes, in part by paying the
third-largest fine in financial history.
And the bank is still recovering from revelations about lax
internal controls when London-based trader Kweku Adoboli was
convicted last month over a $2.3-billion fraud.
UBS's settlement will also shine a spotlight on more than a
dozen other banks that have been caught in the international
inquiry into Libor rates, with most of the focus on how rates
were set between 2005 and 2008.
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to settle with
regulators in January or February and is braced for fines
similar to or higher than those paid by Barclays, sources have
said. RBS declined to comment.
Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters Corp collects
information from banks and uses it to calculate Libor rates in
various currencies according to specifications drawn up by the
British Bankers' Association (BBA).
($1 = 0.6173 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater, Huw Jones and Matt
Scuffham in London; Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)