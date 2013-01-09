UPDATE 2-Swiss bank UBS battling against culture of arrogance

* More progress needed, says investment banking chief
* UBS has fired 18 employees over Libor scandal
* Orcel says no guarantee against future scandals
* Bank simplifying operation to reduce risk
By Steve Slater and Katharina Bart
LONDON/ZURICH, Jan 9 Switzerland's UBS
has yet to purge itself fully of the culture of arrogance that
put it at the centre of a global interest rate scandal, its
investment banking chief said on Wednesday.
The once-venerable Swiss bank was fined a record $1.5
billion last month for manipulating Libor interest rates, the
latest in a string of scandals including a $2.3 billion
rogue-trading loss and a damaging tax avoidance row with the
United States.
"We all got probably too arrogant, too self-convinced that
things were correct the way they were - I think the industry has
to change," Andrea Orcel told Britain's Parliamentary Commission
on Banking Standards, set up after the Libor affair.
"I am convinced that we (UBS) have made a lot of progress. I
am also convinced that we still need to do more."
British bank Barclays paid a fine of $453 million
for its role in the interest rate manipulation and more banks
are expected to make settlements this year.
Orcel said that UBS had fired 18 of the 40 or so people
deemed by Britain's Financial Services Authority to have been
involved in the Libor rigging from 2006 to 2009. Libor, the
London interbank offered rate, is used as a benchmark for
pricing trillions of dollars of loans.
Most of the remaining UBS staff implicated in the scandal,
including Tom Hayes, a trader charged by U.S. prosecutors with
conspiracy, wire fraud and antitrust violation, had already left
the bank, Orcel said.
Andrew Williams, UBS's global head of compliance, told the
committee that U.S. bank Citigroup had headhunted Hayes
from UBS before the Libor scandal broke, prompting laughter in
the committee room.
"What kind of reference did you give him?" Nigel Lawson,
Britain's former finance minister, asked Williams.
"I believe he would have just got the standard reference,"
Williams replied, adding that the bank's management was shocked
by subsequent revelations about the manipulation of Libor.
"Clearly, his (Hayes's) conduct was reprehensible and we
are all disgusted by it," the head of compliance said, but added
that U.S. charges brought against Hayes and another former UBS
employee limited what could be said.
Hayes, who is estimated to have made $236 million for UBS
from 2007 to 2009 at the bank's Toyko office, no longer works
for Citigroup. Reuters has been unable to contact the Briton.
Orcel, who joined UBS in July, has been investment bank
chief since November and is overseeing 10,000 job cuts and a
retreat from fixed income.
He blamed a decade-long expansion at UBS for creating an
unwieldy organisation with sometimes rotten corporate practices.
"There are certainly elements of our cultures which are
negative and which we need to root out and are in the process of
rooting out," he said.
Investigations by British, Swiss and U.S. regulators
revealed interest rate manipulation on an "epic" scale. UBS
brokers and managers conspired with brokers to rig the rates to
make money and openly boasted about what they were doing.
"Think of me when yur on yur yacht in Monaco," one broker
told a UBS trader.
LIBOR 'SHOCKER'
Committee member Justin Welby, the incoming Archbishop of
Canterbury, asked Orcel if he was the right man to turn around
UBS's investment banking business.
"I feel I have a high level of integrity," he replied.
Orcel, deemed a "deal junkie" by one committee member, was
previously at Merrill Lynch, where he was criticised for taking
a $34 million pay package in 2008 after advising on the
disastrous RBS-led takeover of ABN AMRO.
The Italian admitted that with the benefit of hindsight he
would have advised RBS against the 71 billion pound ($114
billion) deal, which eventually forced the bank into a state
bailout when its capital reserves came up short during the
credit crunch.
Orcel told the committee that UBS is working at simplifying
the investment banking business to make it less risky, but he
admitted that scandals were always a risk.
"I would love to tell you it won't happen again, but I can't
tell you it won't happen again," he said.
The committee, a cross-party panel of lawmakers headed by
Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie, is switching its focus to
standards and culture after spending most of the past three
months assessing structural reform.
Tyrie on Wednesday described the Libor rigging as "a shocker
of enormous proportions".
Former UBS chief executive Marcel Rohner will appear before
the lawmakers on Thursday, flanked by Huw Jenkins, Jerker
Johansson and Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, three former heads or
co-heads of UBS's investment banking division.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been
calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor,
the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.