Swiss regulator punishes UBS for Libor rigging

ZURICH Dec 19 Switzerland's financial regulator
said UBS seriously violated financial market
legislation by manipulating Libor rates, and ordered the bank to
disgorge 59 million Swiss francs ($64.6 million) in profits to
the Swiss Confederation.
FINMA said most of the requests to influence the benchmark
interest rate submissions were made by one UBS trader who worked
in Tokyo between 2006 and 2009.
"Substantial failings in the system and control processes
for Libor submissions at UBS prevented the improper interference
with interest rates from being discovered and the bank from
reacting appropriately," FINMA said in a statement.