UBS says focused on restoring "honour" after scandals

LONDON Jan 9 UBS is determined to
restore the "honour and the standing" of the Swiss bank and
repair the damage from a string of scandals in recent years, its
investment bank boss told British lawmakers on Wednesday.
"It's a journey where the whole executive board and board
are very focused at recovering the honour and the standing that
the organisation had in the past," said Andrea Orcel, UBS's
investment bank chief executive since November.
Orcel and other UBS executives were appearing before
Britain's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards after
the Swiss bank was last month fined $1.5 billion for rigging
Libor interest rates and a string of other scandals.