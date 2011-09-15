London police arrest man on suspicion of fraud

LONDON, Sept 15 Police in London said they have arrested a 31 year old man on the suspicion of fraud in the early hours of Thursday, after Swiss bank UBS said one of its dealers had made a massive trading loss.

"A 31 year old man was arrested in Central London at 3.30am on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position," a City of London Police spokesman said. "He remains in police custody".

A spokesman for UBS later confirmed a person who had made unauthorised trades resulting in a $2 billion loss had worked in London and had been arrested by police. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)