UBS loss exposes European trading loophole

By Douwe Miedema and Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 20 UBS's $2.3 billion
loss has uncovered a gap in the oversight of widely-used
investment products which allow traders to hide their dealings
and will take regulators years to close.
Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs) -- the instruments at the heart
of the alleged rogue trade debacle announced by UBS last week --
are not covered by European financial markets law.
This leaves dealers free to book trades without confirmation
from a counterparty and means a bank's internal risk officers
are essentially relying on the dealer's word when checking if
price and delivery dates have been entered accurately -- and
even whether a trade has actually been agreed or not.
"If (the alleged rogue trader) used some types of ETFs,
currently there is no reporting obligation to regulators," a
regulatory source with knowledge of the rules said.
The European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive (MiFID) does not cover ETFs, and a rewrite of the law
looking to include the rapidly growing sector will only come
into force in 2014 at the earliest.
A draft version of the coming revision to close the loophole
is due in October.
Large parts of the ETF markets in Europe are traded over the
counter -- from bank to bank -- making them far less transparent
than securities listed on exchanges, and subject to convention.
"Generally, orders are not displayed to regulators. MiFID
demands execution confirmation for clients, but not for "in
house" or similar activities," the regulatory source said.
That said, many market operators expressed surprise that a
bank would put itself at risk by not asking for confirmation of
a trade in its books, whether required to do so or not.
"When I found out banks were not confirming forward ETFs
until settlement date, I was pretty surprised," Conrad Voldstad,
chief executive of the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) told reporters at a conference on Tuesday.
An ETF trader said it was common practice for banks to delay
confirmation of forward trades until the settlement date.
"Often they will not do this unless someone has specifically
requested them to do so," the trader said, speaking on the
condition of anonymity.
OPAQUE
The UBS scandal reignites the debate about whether watchdogs
are doing enough to control bets made on the trading floors of
banks, many of whom were bailed out at a heavy cost to taxpayers
during the credit crisis.
Only days before UBS announced its loss, Britain unveiled
some of the world's toughest regulations, requiring its banks to
insulate retail lending activities from investment banking
operations and store up billions in extra capital.
Sales and trading is often the biggest money-spinner for
investment banks, with the fixed income, currencies and
commodities businesses (FICC) alone often generating roughly
half of their revenues.
The banking community has been left guessing what exactly
went wrong at UBS, which has declined to comment other than to
say that an employee had faked positions in "forward-settling
cash ETF positions" in order to appear to be hedged.
London trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with fraud
and false acounting dating back to 2008.
ETFs were initially sold to retail investors as a
cheap way to gain exposure to an underlying asset such as a
stock exchange index, but have since come to play a large role
in banks' hedging and other internal activities.
Rapid growth in the sector meant that profits have sometimes
come first to the detriment of checks and balances, some of the
people working in the market said.
"These markets are at an early stage and there simply hasn't
been the investment in systems to keep up with the complexity of
trading these products," said Hirander Misra, an advisor to Plus
Markets, a small stock exchange.
"When new trading products emerge, often the links into risk
and credit control systems are an afterthought."
