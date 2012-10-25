French prosecutor wants to question Madoff, UBS -source

PARIS Oct 25 France's prosecutor has asked an
investigating judge to question jailed swindler Bernard Madoff
and Swiss bank UBS as part of a probe of investor
losses from Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, a
judicial source told Reuters.
The source said the prosecutor's written request, which may
or may not be accepted by the judge, said UBS had to answer to
claims it had "cheated" French clients by sponsoring a
Luxembourg-registered fund, Luxalpha, which for years fed assets
directly to Madoff without saying so in the prospectus.
These claims also form part of an ongoing U.S. lawsuit
against UBS pursued by Irving Picard, the trustee seeking money
for victims of the Madoff fraud. The bank has always denied the
allegations.
Madoff was arrested in December 2008 and pleaded guilty
three months later to running a giant Ponzi scheme. The
74-year-old is serving a 150-year sentence in a North Carolina
federal prison.
Madoff's investors included L'Oreal heiress
Liliane Bettencourt, the richest woman in France.
A long-running French probe of the affair has so far failed
to result in any charges.
