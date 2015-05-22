Top UBS execs, board members sell more than $25 mln in shares

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 22 Top UBS executives and board members this week sold shares in the Swiss bank worth 23.8 million Swiss francs ($25.3 million), according to the Swiss stock exchange.
In seven separate transactions, 1.167 million shares in total were sold on Thursday, shortly after the Zurich-based bank's stock rose to its highest in six-and-a-half years following a lower-than-expected settlement over manipulating foreign exchange rates.
Swiss securities law requires major transactions by management or board members to be disclosed, though not by name.
UBS declined to comment on the stock sales.
($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.