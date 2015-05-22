Top UBS execs, board members sell more than $25 mln in shares

ZURICH May 22 Top UBS executives and board members this week sold shares in the Swiss bank worth 23.8 million Swiss francs ($25.3 million), according to the Swiss stock exchange.

In seven separate transactions, 1.167 million shares in total were sold on Thursday, shortly after the Zurich-based bank's stock rose to its highest in six-and-a-half years following a lower-than-expected settlement over manipulating foreign exchange rates.

Swiss securities law requires major transactions by management or board members to be disclosed, though not by name.

UBS declined to comment on the stock sales.

($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)