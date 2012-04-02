UPDATE 1-UBS reshuffles U.S., Europe teams

* UBS taps 11 executives for new committees
* UBS is focused on hiring, retaining bankers-McCann
* Wealth management is central focus of profit plan
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
April 2 UBS AG named several
executives to senior positions in the United States and Europe,
in the latest move by the Swiss bank to rebuild its business
after a massive trading scandal and departures by scores of
bankers in recent years.
UBS said on Monday it had formed two new executive
committees, one each in the United States and Europe. The bank
said it had tasked the members with meeting performance targets
across its wealth-management, investment banking and asset
management divisions.
UBS, known for its wealth management business, wants to not
just manage rich clients' investments, but also sell them
investment banking products and services such as selling stakes
or raising funds, said Robert McCann, who heads UBS's Americas
division.
"The first thing I have to do is continue to create an
environment where the good bankers that we have want to stay,"
McCann said in an interview. "As I'm doing that, concurrently,
we are going to need to hire additional investment bankers."
Under its new chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, UBS is trying
to repair damage from a wave of high-profile investment banker
defections in recent years, as well as reputational damage from
a 1.8 billion Swiss franc ($2 billion) rogue trading scandal
that led to his predecessor's resignation in September.
Since taking over as CEO on a permanent basis in November,
Ermotti has made it clear that certain risky businesses --
particularly fixed-income trading -- will not be a priority for
UBS, mainly because stricter capital rules make them less
attractive.
But he has also made it clear that other Wall Street
businesses, including equities trading and advisory services,
will remain part of UBS's core operations and that the
wealth-management business will be a centerpiece for the
company's profits going forward.
Last month, UBS poached Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
top European dealmaker, Andrea Orcel, the architect of
many of the region's biggest banking deals, to co-head its
investment bank with Carsten Kengeter.
McCann described Orcel's hiring as planting "a stake in the
ground" for Ermotti's overall strategy of gleaning more profits
from top clients by offering additional products and services
that are tailored for their needs. UBS may suggest, for
instance, that a wealthy entrepreneur who uses its
money-management services should sell a stake in his business
using UBS's investment bankers, for instance.
Ermotti has also made changes to UBS's management in the
U.S. and Europe. In December, he re-installed former chief risk
officer Philip Lofts into that role again, ousting Maureen
Miskovic, promoted McCann to CEO of the Americas and promoted
Ulrich Körner to CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Chi-Won
Yoon is the CEO of Asia-Pacific, and all three executives report
to Ermotti.
"He not only is allowing, he is expecting me as the CEO for
UBS Americas, to drive all three businesses in the Americas -
our investment bank, our wealth management business and our
asset management business," McCann said.
"We have to become an Americas business and an Americas
culture within a global organization. We can't be an outpost of
a Swiss bank."
The future of UBS's investment banking division has been
riddled with questions in recent years, due to trading losses,
management changes and banker departures. UBS's investment bank
lost money in four of the last five years, and slipped below the
Top 10 investment banks in global fee rankings.
In contrast, UBS's U.S. wealth management division has
recovered from steep mortgage and credit losses in 2007 and 2008
to report a 504 million Swiss franc profit in 2011.
Much of that success is due to McCann, who joined UBS in
2009 and has been credited with successfully turning around the
operation. The 54-year-old executive is a key player in
Ermotti's plans to bolster UBS's broader revenue streams, since
the U.S. represents the largest pool of clients and fees.
Ermotti and McCann -- who first worked together at Merrill
Lynch in the 1990s -- are holding a meeting on Tuesday with
employees at UBS's Manhattan office to field questions about
UBS's strategy for the Americas.
NEW COMMITTEES
A five-person committee in the Americas will include former
Bear Stearns Chief Financial Officer Sam Molinaro, who started
his role as operating head of UBS's investment bank this month,
McCann said in a memo to Americas staff.
That committee also includes Mike Stewart, head of UBS's
global equities business; Bob Mulholland, head of its wealth
management and investment solutions business; Shawn Lytle, who
heads global asset management; and Brian Hull, head of strategic
clients and partnerships.
The EMEA executive committee, which reports to Körner,
includes six executives -- Philip Allison, head of EMEA
equities; Paul Raphael, head of wealth management for emerging
markets; Duncan Rodgers, the global head of investment banking
treasury and trading; Jakob Stott, the head of wealth management
in Europe; Walter Stuerzinger, the newly appointed chief
operating officer for EMEA; Liz Ward, the head of global asset
management in Europe; and Simon Warshaw, joint global head of
investment banking.
Stuerzinger is taking over the EMEA COO role from Wayne
Lawson-Turnbull, who will remain COO of the region's investment
bank.
Körner also said Nicola Morgan will take over as head of
human resources for the EMEA region from Moira Maguire, who had
been serving as interim head since August. Maguire will continue
in her primary role as senior human resources business partner
for group risk and as head of human resources for the UK.
Körner said in the memo that the executive committee will be
expected to "build on the client franchise through increased
cross-divisional collaboration, and to reinforce the firm's risk
and regulatory governance in EMEA."