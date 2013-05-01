Signs of recovery seen blunting opposition to UBS pay

| ZURICH
ZURICH May 2 Strong first-quarter results are
likely to ensure UBS wins shareholder backing for its
pay plans at a meeting on Thursday, though a $26 million
signing-on award for investment bank chief Andrea Orcel is bound
to attract criticism.
Former Bundesbank president Axel Weber, who has been
chairman of the Swiss bank for the past year, will have the job
of handling any opposition. And some of it could be personal,
after he pocketed 4 million Swiss francs ($4.3 million) for
joining, on top of his basic pay and an award of UBS shares.
Fed up with corporate excess, Swiss voters pushed through
some of the strictest controls on executive pay this year,
including the introduction of binding shareholder votes on
compensation from next year.
"Chairman Weber talks of a new corporate culture and that
managers should set an example, but he himself is taking eight
million Swiss francs," retail investor Brigitta Moser-Harder,
who has campaigned against UBS bonuses, told Reuters.
Banker pay and bonuses have become hot topics across Europe
since the financial crisis, when a string of major banks
including UBS had to be bailed out by taxpayers.
Earlier this month, shareholders at Julius Baer
rejected the Swiss private bank's pay plan, while a sizable
minority of investors were critical of a move by Credit Suisse
to issue new shares to pay staff bonuses.
A $2.3 billion loss due to a rogue-trading scandal and a
record $1.5 billion fine for its part in a global interest rate
rigging scandal have singled UBS out for opprobrium.
Last year, over a third of shareholders rejected the bank's
pay plans and only the thinnest of majorities approved the
performance of the board and management.
This time round, opposition is likely to be more muted after
first-quarter results signalled UBS's plans to scale back its
investment bank and focus on private banking are paying off.
Shareholder advisory group ISS has also recommended backing
UBS's pay plan.
However, individual investors are certain to berate the
board for what they see as an alarming asymmetry between UBS's
2.51 billion-franc loss for 2012 and its 2.5 billion bonus pool.
ISS has also warned UBS needs to introduce bonus caps for
top executives next year, and that if it does not, it will
strongly consider a recommendation to vote against its pay plan.
Unlike other European lenders with investment banking
divisions such as HSBC and Barclays, UBS does
not have a fixed ratio between bonuses and base salary for
executive directors and is instead waiting for Europe to
finalise rules on banker bonuses before making any changes.
From January 2014, banker bonuses in Europe will be limited
to a maximum two-and-a-half times base salary.
UBS has halved the immediate cash bonuses to executive board
members to $1 million and lengthened the deferral period for
bonuses in UBS shares. It can also claw back bonuses.
